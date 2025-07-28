Big Takeaways From the US-EU Deal

President Trump struck a trade deal with the European Union over the weekend, and a BBC analysis suggests both sides can plausibly claim a victory. But the primary takeaway from coverage is that the deal at the very least avoids what could have been a long and bruising trade war:

"Business leaders on both sides of the Atlantic breathed a sigh of relief" on that front, writes Kim Mackrael in the Wall Street Journal. "European industry officials and politicians said the deal leaves the EU in worse shape than before Trump's return to office but is likely a best-case scenario for European companies because it avoids a bigger fight and will give them more certainty over the coming years."