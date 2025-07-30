Beyond Meat Drops the 'Meat'

Beyond Meat is dropping the "meat" and rebranding as Beyond, shifting its focus from imitating animal products to celebrating plant-based proteins in their own right—think less a faux hot dog that hopefully tastes like one and more a hot dog made of chickpeas, suggests CEO Ethan Brown. With a new lineup led by the ultra-simple, protein-packed Beyond Ground, the company aims to change not just what's on your plate, but how you think about protein altogether, per a Fast Company feature. Its brand new Beyond Ground boasts more protein per serving than beef, with only four simple ingredients: fava beans, potato starch, water, and psyllium husk, a dietary fiber.

Brown is so committed to the mission that he's been essentially living off fava beans. He says the push is "cultural, agricultural, and financial," as Fast Company writes. Beyond isn't just targeting the meat aisle anymore. Instead, the company is focusing on protein as a broader concept, aiming for products that fit into any meal or snack occasion. Brown believes consumers will increasingly look for authentic plant-based proteins, not just products that imitate animal meat.

Though sales for plant-based meats have stalled—with Beyond Meat's market value plunging from nearly $12 billion at its 2019 IPO to under $500 million—Brown pins some of the backlash on the powerful meat industry and the company moving too far from its farming roots. He hints at new products coming soon: plant-based offerings for everything from sausages to post-workout snacks, inspired in part by a look at the diets of Roman gladiators. They mostly ate fava beans, red lentils, and barley, according to Beyond's research.