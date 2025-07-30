Designers Behind Madonna Barbie Dolls Die in Car Crash

Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi, the creative force behind the Magia2000 designer doll brand—and well known for their custom Barbie and Madonna tribute dolls—were killed in a wrong-way car crash in northern Italy over the weekend. Local reports say a driver entered a road going the wrong direction near the Piedmont-Lombardy border, resulting in a collision that claimed the lives of the longtime business and romantic partners, along with two others, per Entertainment Weekly .

Paglino and Grossi were highly regarded in the world of collectible dolls, frequently collaborating with Mattel and earning the Barbie's Best Friend Award in 2016. Their designs paid homage to celebrities such as Cher, Victoria Beckham, Lady Gaga, and, most famously, Madonna, whose likeness they captured for the "Simply Madonna" exhibit in London in 2009—an effort that led to the designers meeting the pop icon on UK television.

Mattel paid tribute on Instagram, describing the pair as "passionate and talented designers and lifelong collectors" who "brought joy and artistry to the world of Barbie." The company also highlighted their charitable work, including auctions that raised significant sums—one Magia2000 creation netted $15,000 for charity at a Barbie convention, per EW.

Paglino and Grossi's influence extended beyond their artistic achievements, with Mattel noting the "warmth, laughter, and ... sense of belonging" they brought to the global collector community. "Barbie is better because they loved the brand," the company's statement read, adding that, "beyond their remarkable talent, they shared an energy that lit up every space they entered."