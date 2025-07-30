Pacific Largely Escapes Tsunami Wrath

A tsunami sent waves into Russia, Japan, Hawaii, and the West Coast of the United States after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Russian Far East early Wednesday. It was one of the biggest temblors ever recorded, reports the AP. Several people were injured, but none seriously, and no major damage has been reported so far. The danger already appeared to be lessening in some places, with authorities in Hawaii and parts of Japan and Russia downgrading their warnings. Here's the latest: