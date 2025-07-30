World  | 
Pacific Largely Escapes Tsunami Wrath

No major damage has been reported so far after Pacific suffer largest earthquake in years
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 30, 2025 7:01 AM CDT
The aftermath of tsunami hitting the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk at Paramushir island of Kuril Islands, Russia, Wednesday, July 30, 2025.   (Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences via AP)

A tsunami sent waves into Russia, Japan, Hawaii, and the West Coast of the United States after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Russian Far East early Wednesday. It was one of the biggest temblors ever recorded, reports the AP. Several people were injured, but none seriously, and no major damage has been reported so far. The danger already appeared to be lessening in some places, with authorities in Hawaii and parts of Japan and Russia downgrading their warnings. Here's the latest:

  • Russia cancels tsunami warnings for 2 regions: Russian authorities on the Kamchatka Peninsula and Kuril Islands have canceled their tsunami warnings but say the risk of aftershocks and waves remains. The regional branch of Russia's Emergency Ministry on Kamchatka warned that scientists expect aftershocks at magnitudes of up to 7.5. It said that more tsunamis are possible in the Avacha Bay where the regional capital of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky is located.
  • Tsunami-driven tides build in northern California: Tsunami activity continued to build in northern California as high tide approached Wednesday morning with maximum confirmed heights along the coast of 3.6 feet in Crescent City, 3.0 feet in Arena Cove and 1.2 feet in Humboldt Bay. The measurements in Crescent City and Arena Cove were high enough to create minor coastal flooding and inundation, the weather service said on social media, adding that tsunami activity will persist and people should avoid beaches and harbors.
  • Hawaii and parts of Japan downgrade tsunami warnings: Hawaii and parts of Japan downgraded tsunami warnings, with Hawaii lifting evacuation orders across the state while leaving a tsunami advisory in place. Officials in Hawaii said residents who had evacuated could return to their homes.
  • Russia declares state of emergency in areas: The Russian authorities declared a state of emergency on the Kuril Islands and in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the main city on the Kamchatka peninsula.They earlier reported that several tsunami waves flooded the fishing port of Severo-Kurilsk, the main city on the islands, and cut power supplies to the area. Russia's Oceanography Institute said tsunami waves that hit the city topped 19 feet.
  • Water recedes at Hawaii beaches as tsunami reaches Oahu: Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said officials observed water receding by 20 to 30 feet at Haleiwa Harbor on Oahu, the state's most populous island, an indication tsunami waves will arrive. The waves pulling out left boats to lay on dry rock and sand. "That gave us pause," Green said.

