NYC Shooter Took Out a 'Beloved' Lobby Presence

An off-duty police officer was the first victim of the Manhattan mass shooting. A 27-year-old Cornell University graduate was the last. Julia Hyman, an employee of the real estate company which owns and manages 345 Park Avenue, was shot and killed in the Rudin Management offices on the 33rd floor of the 44-story skyscraper, where the shooter would later take his own life. Hyman graduated college in 2020 with a degree from Cornell's Peter and Stephanie Nolan School of Hotel Administration, People reports. She also minored in real estate, per CBS News . She'd been working for Rudin for nine months.

Authorities say the shooter was focused on the NFL, which also has offices in the building, but once in the lobby, mistakenly took an elevator that didn't reach those offices. He ended up at Rudin instead. Before taking the elevator, the man from Las Vegas shot and killed three others: NYPD officer Didarul Islam, Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner, and unarmed security guard Aland Etienne—a 46-year-old devoted father of two who worked for McLane Security Inc., per CBS and the New York Times. He'd worked at the tower as far back as 2017. The Rudin family said he was a "beloved" presence in the lobby. The president of Local 32BJ called him "a New York hero."