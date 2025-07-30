Tsunami Advisory Issued for Entire West Coast

Tsunami warning sirens blared Tuesday in Honolulu and people were told to move to higher ground after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia's Far Eastern coast. Traffic was backed up in some neighborhoods in Honolulu, and officials were preparing to open a mountain pass as an evacuation route out of Waianae, a coastal community on the island of Oahu, said state Rep. Darius Kila.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami had been generated by the quake that could cause damage along the coastlines of all the Hawaiian islands, the AP reports. People in evacuation zones were urged to get to higher ground—or to at least the fourth floor of buildings. The center said the first waves were expected at 7:17pm local time, 1:17am Eastern.