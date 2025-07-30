Man Says Wife Was Hit by Falling Furniture at Tesla Diner

A man plans on filing suit against Elon Musk's new 24-hour Tesla diner in Los Angeles after he says a piece of furniture on the eatery's rooftop patio came loose and slammed into his wife. "It barely missed our baby's head by inches," a man identified simply as George tells TMZ of the outdoor patio covering he says broke loose at the Hollywood establishment and "brutally" slammed into the forehead of his wife, Valentina. George says his spouse lost consciousness for a bit after being hit and seemed confused afterward.

George says he immediately informed restaurant management what had happened, and that surveillance footage reviewed by Tesla staff confirmed his wife had been struck. The Los Angeles Fire Department says they responded to an emergency call for a 21-year-old woman who'd suffered head injuries at the diner/charging station. The woman is said to have had "slight swelling on her forehead but no visible bleeding," and she declined an escort to a local hospital, noting she'd go on her own, per TMZ.

The alleged accident isn't the only problem to emerge for the Tesla novelty. Although fans seem impressed so far with the eatery's aesthetics, the edible offerings aren't seeing quite the same raves, per the Daily Beast. "Unfortunately 6/10 food," one person wrote online, though they acknowledged the "cool" atmosphere and service. "I came with high hopes, but this was one of the worst [burgers] I've ever had in my life. The fries were so overcooked too."

Meanwhile, the diner has been plagued with protests and traffic since its opening, per Los Angeles Magazine. "We were really excited for the supercharger station," one Hollywood resident tells ABC7. "We thought it would bring good business to the area, but it has caused insane gridlock from 1pm to 1am. ... I can imagine that if there's an emergency or something, an ambulance would literally not be able to get to us, and that's extremely concerning for me, because my parents are elderly." (Check out this Guardian columnist's review.)