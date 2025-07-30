No 'Mope-Fest' for Ozzy's Final 'Celebration'

Despite the Tears, Ozzy's Farewell Proves a 'Celebration'
From left, Aimee Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and Kelly Osbourne lay flowers Wednesday at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham, England, in memory of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.   (Jacob King/PA via AP)

It was essentially a funeral, but it felt like a celebration Wednesday in Birmingham, England, as Ozzy Osbourne's body moved through his hometown. Among the tens of thousands of people gathered to watch were Osbourne's own family—children Kelly, Jack, and Aimee, who supported their visibly distraught mother, Sharon. The tearful group stopped to read fan tributes left at a bench at Black Sabbath Bridge. But "for all the sobriety of the occasion, it felt like a celebration," per the BBC. "The atmosphere was electric," said a 44-year-old woman, who celebrated Osbourne being "back home." Outlets describe cheers, chants, and clapping—an appropriate reaction, as Osbourne once wrote of his funeral, per Fox News: "I do want to make sure it's a celebration, not a mope-fest."

