Trump's Approval Ratings Hit a New Low

A new survey shows that President Trump's approval rating dropped by 1 percentage point from two weeks ago, but that slight decline gave him a new dubious honor: the lowest approval rating of his second term. According to the three-day Reuters/Ipsos poll ending Monday of just over 1,000 US adults, that number now stands at 40%, though the breakdown by party is drastically different, with 83% of Republicans giving Trump the thumbs-up, while just 3% of Dems say the same, reports USA Today .

One-third or so of independent voters approve of Trump as well. The president last enjoyed a 41% approval rating via a Reuters/Ipsos poll held July 15-16. The US economy and immigration were the two topics on people's minds in this latest survey, with 38% approving of Trump's handling of the former (up from 35% in the last poll), and 43% approving of how he's managed the latter, from 41% previously. All the changes mentioned were within the poll's margin of error.

The Detroit Free Press rounds up some other recent polls, including a Trafalgar/InsideAdvantage survey that has Trump sitting a little higher with a 50% approval rating. That poll cites yet another reason why the president may have seen some roadblocks in his ratings in recent weeks. "The confusion among voters over issues related to the Epstein files created a bit of a speed bump for the Trump administration," the pollsters write in their analysis.