FDA: Vodka Drinks Were Put in Energy Drink Cans

A mix-up at a packaging supplier could result in "unintentional alcohol ingestion," the FDA warned in a recall notice Wednesday. The FDA says some of cocktail maker High Noon's vodka seltzer drinks ended up in cans labeled as Celsius Astro Vibe energy drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition, NBC News reports. The agency says the mislabeled cans were in two lots of High Noon Beach Variety packs that have been recalled.

The packs were distributed to retailers in Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin last week, the AP reports. The FDA says the supplier mistakenly shipped empty Celsius cans to High Noon. "No illnesses or adverse events have been reported for this recall to date," the recall notice states. The FDA says that even if the drink wasn't bought as part of a High Noon pack, consumers should check their cans of Celsius Astro Vibe Sparkling Blue Razz Edition for the lot codes L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to L CCB 02JL25 3:11.