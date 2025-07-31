Massive Turbulence Lands 25 on Delta Flight in Hospital

Twenty five people on board a Delta Air Lines flight were taken to the hospital Wednesday after they were injured during severe turbulence, prompting an emergency landing. Flight DL56, flying from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam, ultimately landed at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, where emergency personnel met the plane around 7:25pm, per CNN . They provided "initial medical attention to passengers in need," before 25 were taken to a hospital, according to an airport rep. Delta didn't specify whether they were passengers or crew members. The plane had been carrying 275 passengers and 13 crew.

Passengers describe several waves of turbulence, beginning with one that knocked flight attendants off their feet, per KSTU. "Each one got worse," said passenger Joseph Carbone. "I just saw everything fly through the air." He said he believed some of the injuries were serious. Flight data shows the plane climbed more than 1,000 feet in less than 30 seconds, then descended about 1,350 feet in the same time, not long after taking off, per CNN. The plane safely landed in Minneapolis an hour and a half later. Delta said it was "grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved" and "working directly with customers to support their immediate needs." (It's been quite a week for the airline.)