Suspect in Hiker Murders Arrested in Middle of Haircut

Police have made an arrest in the horrific double homicide of a married couple hiking with their young daughters, but they haven't divulged much more about the suspect or an apparent motive. What is known so far:

Authorities arrested James Andrew McGann, 28, of Springdale, Arkansas, about 5pm Wednesday at a Springdale barbershop on Wednesday. He was arrested in the middle of a haircut, reports 40/29 News. Authorities also towed away a black sedan. Witnesses described seeing a black car the day of the killings with duct tape over its license plate.

McGann is charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, per the New York Times. Springdale is about 30 miles from the remote Devil's Den hiking trail where the couple was killed on Saturday. The couple's children, ages 7 and 9, were not harmed.