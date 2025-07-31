Trump Gives 17 Drugmakers a Deadline for Cutting Prices

Individualized letters have gone out to 17 major pharmaceutical companies from President Trump, demanding that they cut their drug prices in the US. If they don't agree to comply by Sept. 29, the president told them he'll "deploy every tool in our arsenal to protect American families from continued abusive drug pricing practices," CNBC reports. The administration said trade policy will be used to support manufacturers raising global prices to match US prices, per the Hill, provided the higher revenue is put back into reducing prices for Americans. Still, stock prices immediately fell for drugmakers.