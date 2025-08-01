Pentagon Does a 180 on Hurricane Satellite Data

The Pentagon has reversed course and will continue to provide satellite weather data that hurricane forecasters deem essential, at least through September 2026. Previously, the Navy had planned to cut off this data as part of a broader Defense Department modernization initiative, raising alarm among scientists as hurricane season picked up in the Atlantic, per NPR .

The data in question—collected by Defense Department satellites—has been shared with meteorologists and researchers for more than four decades. It's particularly valuable for those tracking hurricanes, enabling them to monitor storms in real time and to issue timely warnings. Brian Tang, a hurricane researcher at the State University of New York at Albany, described the continued access as "vital" for forecasting during peak hurricane activity.

The Navy's Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center, which handles the data, initially cited the need to update systems as the reason for discontinuing the service. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also mentioned "a significant cybersecurity risk" was behind the efforts to shutter the program, per the AP. However, following feedback from various government partners, officials found a work-around that allowed them to maintain the critical data stream while still pursuing modernization goals, at least until the satellite sensor fails or the current program wraps up in 2026.

The data isn't just about hurricanes—it's also crucial for monitoring sea ice in polar regions, information that affects global weather patterns, shipping, and climate change research. While the Navy had previously postponed the data-sharing cutoff after public outcry, the longer-term fate of the program remains uncertain beyond 2026. Scientists, meanwhile, are breathing a sigh of relief at the temporary reprieve, per the Washington Post. "Crisis averted," hurricane expert Michael Lowry wrote on Bluesky of the decision to postpone the shutdown.