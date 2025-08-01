Chicago Revels in Its 'Crosstown Classic'

A fierce rivalry between Chicago's North and South Siders comes to life each summer during the "Crosstown Classic," when the Cubs and White Sox face off in their home stadiums. This unique series is loaded with team history and memories for both sets of fans, who hail from the North and South Sides respectively. Polaroids convey nostalgia, and there's nothing that says nostalgia quite like baseball, reports the AP . The film format requires a level of intimacy not often seen in modern photo coverage of baseball games, when speed and instant images are prioritized. Many people were excited by the camera's familiar boxy case, the distinctive sound of the photos sliding smoothly out. "Is that a Polaroid?" they ask. "I haven't seen one of those in forever."

Shooting with a Polaroid requires patience, planning for the right moment. You need the right light and direct interaction with the subject. The result takes several minutes to appear, often with a soft or slightly faded focus. The experience reflects baseball in many ways. Major League Baseball was officially established 149 years ago, but the methodical work it takes to win, team traditions, and a personal connection to the game are what keeps many fans engaged season after season.

Inside the park, too, Polaroids made a memory tangible—a single image that can be seen and held instantly. There's no negative, no possible way to replace it. Aylin Servin, 8, and her father Aldo took pictures together behind a giant "Chicago" sign inside the ballpark, the city skyline in the background. The elder Servin said while he is a long-time Cubs fan, his daughter picked the White Sox and was attending her first game. The images also capture the White Sox fan base's recent embrace of their most famous member—Pope Leo XIV. Born Robert Prevost on Chicago's South Side, the new pope attended Game 1 of the 2005 World Series sweep of the Houston Astros.

story continues below

Outside the White Sox stadium, fans grill, drink, play games, and socialize in a sea of parking lots. Over the rivalry weekend, White Sox and Cubs fans mingle under the sometimes brutal July sun. Flory Aquino, wearing Sox gear, and Kristina Willer, in Cubs gear, played beer pong before a game. "We just have a good time, that's it, you know?" said Aquino. "And actually, it doesn't matter what team it is. They're both from Chicago, and we just come out here to have a great time."