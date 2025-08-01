Kash Patel Causes Unease in New Zealand

FBI Director Kash Patel provoked diplomatic discomfort in New Zealand by suggesting the opening of a new office in the capital aims to counter China's influence, drawing polite dismissals from Wellington and ire from Beijing. Patel was in Wellington on Thursday to open the FBI's first standalone office in New Zealand and to meet senior officials. The Wellington office will provide a local mission for FBI staff who have operated with oversight from Canberra, Australia, since 2017. In remarks published Thursday by the US Embassy, Patel said the office would help counter Chinese Communist Party influence in the contested South Pacific Ocean. The remarks prompted awkward responses, the AP reports.