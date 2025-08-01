Mark Carney Says Canada Is Disappointed

Canada is "disappointed" by President Trump's decision to slap a 35% tariff on imports from the country, one of America's largest trading partners, Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a statement early Friday. Trump cited Canada's "lack of cooperation in stemming the flood of fentanyl and other illicit drugs across our northern border" in an executive order Friday. Carney said Canada accounts for only 1% of fentanyl imports to the US and "has been working intensively to further reduce these volumes." The government, he said "is making historic investments in border security to arrest drug traffickers, take down transnational gangs, and end migrant smuggling."