Smithsonian Drops Trump Impeachments From Exhibit

The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History has caused a stir by removing references to President's Trump's two impeachments from an exhibit on display. The museum says that it's not an effort to whitewash history and that the information will eventually return as part of a permanent exhibit on presidential power, reports the New York Times. But the move is controversial because it comes amid pressure from the White House to crack down on what the Trump administration sees as bias. The Washington Post was the first to report on the incident and has the full context and background.
In 2021, the museum added a temporary label that included information on Trump's two impeachments, along with information on the impeachments of Bill Clinton and Andrew Jackson, to a presidential exhibit that opened in 2000. But the temporary label came down this year after the Trump administration ordered the institution to review all its content for bias. The museum says the exhibit will be properly updated at a later date. "A future and updated exhibit will include all impeachments," said a spokeswoman. (Trump tried to fire the director of the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, alleging bias, and Kim Sajet eventually resigned.)