Smithsonian Drops Trump Impeachments From Exhibit

The Smithsonian's National Museum of American History has caused a stir by removing references to President's Trump's two impeachments from an exhibit on display. The museum says that it's not an effort to whitewash history and that the information will eventually return as part of a permanent exhibit on presidential power, reports the New York Times. But the move is controversial because it comes amid pressure from the White House to crack down on what the Trump administration sees as bias. The Washington Post was the first to report on the incident and has the full context and background.