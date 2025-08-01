Tourist 'Crosses the Line' at Ancient Site

A resident of Naxos took a photo of a tourist appearing to desecrate the grounds of an ancient temple on the Greek island, then posted it with a call to protect the nation's cultural treasures. The photo shows a man holding a piece of white marble over his head at the Portara, an iconic, 20-foot-high doorway made of Naxian marble, per the Greek Reporter. "Immediate guarding and protection. Not today, yesterday," Kiriakos Jr. Boulamatsis wrote on Facebook. "They crossed the limits. Wake up before it's too late and in the end only the hill with the steps is left."