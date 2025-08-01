Tourist 'Crosses the Line' at Ancient Site

A resident of Naxos took a photo of a tourist appearing to desecrate the grounds of an ancient temple on the Greek island, then posted it with a call to protect the nation's cultural treasures. The photo shows a man holding a piece of white marble over his head at the Portara, an iconic, 20-foot-high doorway made of Naxian marble, per the Greek Reporter. "Immediate guarding and protection. Not today, yesterday," Kiriakos Jr. Boulamatsis wrote on Facebook. "They crossed the limits. Wake up before it's too late and in the end only the hill with the steps is left."
A guard has since been posted at the spot by Greek's Ministry of Culture, the mayor of Naxos said, per the New York Post. Dimitris Lianos told local news media that the ministry is considering a plan to restore and maintain the never-completed, 2,500-year-old monument to the god Apollo, per the Daily Mail, with an eye toward it generating revenue. Comments on the post were equally indignant. "Naxos is increasingly becoming a Disneyland and the visitors probably have money, but no respect and decency," one said.