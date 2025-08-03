Senate Confirms Jeanine Pirro

Jeanine Pirro, a vocal supporter of President Trump as a Fox News host, has been confirmed by the Senate as the new US attorney for the District of Columbia. The vote on Saturday was a party-line 50-45, CBS News reports. Pirro, who previously served as a county prosecutor and elected judge, has been acting US attorney since May. Before her appointment, Pirro co-hosted the program Fox's The Five, on which she frequently interviewed Trump. The president chose her after withdrawing his nomination of Ed Martin , who ran into Republican opposition over his firing of prosecutors handling Capitol riot cases and his "Stop the Steal" leadership.

Democrats had been trying to delay votes on Trump nominees by forcing additional procedural votes on each one, per NBC News. Trump lashed out about that strategy on Saturday afternoon with a post about Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer in which he told the minority leader of the US Senate "to GO TO HELL!" Republicans and Democrats agreed in the evening to proceed with votes on nominees before beginning on a four-week recess.

Pirro's nomination received less opposition from Democrats than Martin's had, though the New York Times points out the two hold similar views. The new US attorney has backed Trump's retribution against opponents and challenges to judges who have slowed or blocked his policies on immigration. Pirro was named in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox, along with other hosts, for questioning vote counts. The suit was settled with Fox acknowledging those claims were false.