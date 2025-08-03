Asked to Describe the Party, One Democrat Says 'Spineless'

Many Democrats see their party as weak or ineffective, according to a new poll that finds considerable pessimism within their ranks. Republicans are more complimentary of their party, though a small but significant share describe the GOP as greedy or generally bad. The poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in July reveals warning signs for both major parties as the political focus shifts to elections in New Jersey and Virginia this fall and the midterm contests next year, the AP reports.

Respondents were asked to share the first word or phrase that came to mind when they thought of the Republican and Democratic parties. Overall, US adults expressed a dim view of both parties, with about 4 in 10 using negative attributes such as dishonest or stupid. But nearly nine months after Republican Donald Trump won a second presidential term, Democrats appear to be harboring more resentment about their party than do Republicans. Democrats were likelier to describe their own party negatively than Republicans. Republicans were about twice as likely to describe their own party positively.

Democrats say: "They're spineless," Cathia Krehbiel, 48, of Indianola, Iowa, said of her party's leaders. "I just feel like there's so much recently that's just going abhorrently wrong. And they speak up a little bit and they roll right over." Overall, roughly one-third of Democrats described their party negatively in the open-ended question. About 15% described it using words like weak, or apathetic, while an additional 10% believe it is broadly ineffective or disorganized. Only about 2 in 10 Democrats described their party positively, with roughly 1 in 10 saying it is empathetic or inclusive. An additional 1 in 10 used more general positive descriptors. Jim Williams, a 78-year-old retiree from Harper Woods, Michigan said he typically supports Democrats but is disappointed with the party and its murky message. He feels much worse about the Republican Party, which he said "has lost it" under Trump's leadership. "All he does is bully and call names. They've got no morals, no ethics. And the more they back him, the less I like them," the self-described independent, said of Trump.

Republicans say: "I'm feeling really good about Republicans and the direction that they're going," said Samuel Washington, 65, of Chicago, who said he typically votes GOP. He said there's "a lot of pain" now in the country but attributes it to Democratic administrations. Republicans are about twice as likely as Democrats to describe their party positively, with many using ideological descriptors like "conservative." About 4 in 10 used positive attributes to characterize the GOP, mentioning terms such as patriotic or hardworking. The views were not uniformly positive. About 2 in 10 Republicans said something negative about the party, including words such as greedy or corrupt. Dick Grayson, an 83-year-old veteran from Trade, Tennessee, said he is disappointed by his party's fealty to Trump and his tax-and-spend package that will add trillions to the nation's debt. "I've always been a Republican, but I'm disillusioned about both parties," Grayson said.

The poll of 1,437 adults was conducted July 10-14 and reported a margin of sampling error for adults overall of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points. Complete results can be found here.