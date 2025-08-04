Falling Fish Causes Wildfire

It's not every day that a fish starts a wildfire, but that's what authorities say happened in British Columbia last week. In a Facebook post, Ashcroft Fire Rescue said a small brush fire was ignited when a fish fell onto a power line around two miles from the nearest river, the New York Times reports. "The fish had been dropped by a local osprey onto the hydro line causing embers to drop, along with the fish, to the dry grasses below," the post explained. "We do suspect by the size of the fish and the heat of the day probably caused the rather tired bird to drop its catch. Or another suspicion could be that it's tired of raw fish and wanted to give cooked a try." The agency shared a photo of the fish.