Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs wants to go free on a $50 million bond as he awaits sentencing. Combs' legal team asked Judge Arun Subramanian to consider the request on Tuesday, and the judge has yet to rule, reports the New York Times. While Combs was acquitted of the most serious charges against him in his sex-trafficking trial, he was convicted of lesser counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces up to 20 in prison, though Deadline suggests it's more likely he'll get two or three years at the fall sentencing.