Sources: AG Launching Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials

Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered a grand jury investigation into whether Obama administration officials broke federal law during their review of Russia's interference in the 2016 election, sparking controversy and criticism from both political parties. Bondi's move, first reported by Fox News and confirmed by a Trump administration official who spoke to the AP and NBC News , follows recent claims by National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard that Obama administration officials engaged in a "treasonous conspiracy" against Donald Trump. Gabbard pledged to refer any criminal matters to the Justice Department.

Critics, including former senior Justice and national security officials, have dismissed the investigation as politically motivated, noting that previous bipartisan and Republican reviews found no evidence of crimes by Obama officials. One former official called the probe "a dangerous political stunt," arguing there's no clear basis for it. There is currently no timeline for the grand jury to convene, and Bondi's letter does not specify potential charges. It is also not clear who the potential targets may be.

A 2020 Senate Intelligence Committee report, supported by both parties, reinforced findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and concluded there was no Obama-era conspiracy against Trump. Special counsel investigations—both Robert Mueller's and John Durham's—similarly found Russian interference but no criminal conduct by US intelligence officials. Bondi's plan comes amid ongoing criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, with some suggesting the new probe is intended to distract from that controversy.