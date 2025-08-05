Netanyahu Reportedly Plans Full Military Occupation of Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly preparing to announce a plan for the full occupation of the Gaza Strip, according to multiple Israeli media outlets cited by Al Jazeera . The move would mean an expanded military assault across the entire territory, even in areas where hostages are believed to be held by Hamas. An unnamed senior official in Netanyahu's office reportedly told Channel 12, "The decision has been made," noting that Hamas is unlikely to release additional hostages without an Israeli surrender—a scenario the Israeli government says it will not accept. "If we don't act now, the hostages will starve to death and Gaza will remain under Hamas's control," the official was quoted as saying.

The Jerusalem Post similarly cited an official in the PM's office, who allegedly also said Netanyahu has told the Israeli Defense Force's chief of staff he should resign if he opposes the plan. (Which he reportedly does, per the Times of Israel.) The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs quickly condemned the reported plan, urging the international community to "intervene urgently to prevent ... implementation [of the reported plans], whether they are a form of pressure, trial balloons to gauge international reactions, or genuinely serious." Netanyahu's office has not commented publicly on the reports.

The news comes as Netanyahu prepares to gather his war cabinet to map out the next phase in Gaza, with the conflict now approaching its two-year mark. The Israeli leader faces pressure at home to secure the release of hostages following the release of disturbing footage showing some detainees in poor health. At the same time, international calls for a halt to the war and increased humanitarian aid have intensified as deaths from Israeli strikes and malnutrition among Palestinians continue to rise. Dozens of Palestinians trying to reach food distribution points were reportedly killed or wounded Monday, the AP reports. Local health officials, the UN human rights office, and witnesses on the ground say hundreds have been killed in that way since May.