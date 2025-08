Brazil's Supreme Court issued an order Monday to place former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is standing trial on charges of plotting a coup to keep himself in power, under house arrest. Justice Alexandre de Moraes wrote that the ruling is in response to the former president's lack of compliance with restraining orders imposed last month, CNBC reports. The court's decision could escalate tensions between Brazil's current administration and President Trump, who has criticized the prosecution of Bolsonaro and pledged a 50% tariff in retaliation.

Under the order, Bolsonaro will still wear an ankle monitor and can be visited only by family members and lawyers. All cellphones in his home are to be seized, per the AP. Moraes said Bolsonaro has been spreading messages with "a clear content of encouragement and instigation to attacks against the Supreme Court and a blatant support for foreign intervention in the Brazilian Judiciary"—the latter a reference to allegations he's been seeking Trump's help. Protesters demonstrated against Bolsonaro, Trump, and the threatened tariffs on Friday at the US Embassy consulate in Sao Paulo, and thousands in the streets of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro on Sunday called for pardons for the former president and others facing trial.