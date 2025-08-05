Wall Street Journal Has a Question About That Firing

The right-leaning editorial page of the Wall Street Journal is not a fan of President Trump's decision to fire a Bureau of Labor Statistics official after a weak jobs report. The editors see a credibility problem going forward, and they use the example of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer's own words to illustrate the point. In the immediate wake of the report's release, she went on Bloomberg TV to put a positive spin on things. Yes, there were big revisions downward in May and June, she said, but "we've seen positive job growth."