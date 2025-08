A federal judge has granted Luigi Mangione special access to a laptop in jail so he can prepare for his high-profile trial in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. US District Judge Margaret M. Garnett signed an order Monday directing Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center to provide Mangione with a government-issued laptop, which can't be used to converse with his many fans. The laptop, which won't connect to the internet, can only be used to review case-related documents and videos supplied by prosecutors, per Fox News. Mangione's attorneys had requested the laptop, arguing their client needed daily access to legal materials to effectively participate in his defense. The judge's order allows access to the device from 8am to 4pm, seven days a week.