Trump Rules Out One Name to Replace Jerome Powell

It's been abundantly clear for some time that President Trump would like someone other than Jerome Powell in the Fed chair's, well, chair. But that person will not be Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, reports Politico, and the decision was mutual. "I love Scott, but he wants to stay where he is," Trump said in a CNBC interview on Tuesday. "He's doing a great job, and he wants to do what he's doing." But with Powell's time as chair set to expire in May, Trump does have a short list, both public and not public: