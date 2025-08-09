Officer, Suspect Dead After Shooting Near Emory, CDC

A suspect and a DeKalb County police officer are dead following a shooting incident near Emory University and the CDC in Atlanta, officials confirmed Friday, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution . The situation unfolded late Friday afternoon, beginning with reports of gunfire near the Emory Point CVS, just across from university buildings and the CDC. University officials warned of an "active shooter" just after 5pm local time via social media , urging students and staff to "run, hide, fight" as a precaution. The unfolding emergency triggered lockdowns at Emory and the CDC, with CDC officials noting that at least four of the agency's buildings had been hit by gunfire.

The university lifted its shelter-in-place order less than two hours later, signaling the immediate danger had passed, per NBC News. Meanwhile, authorities cordoned off local roadways, disrupting evening traffic in the area, reports FOX 5 Atlanta. Police have released few additional details about the sequence of events or what led to the confrontation between the suspect and law enforcement. Officials haven't provided information about the suspect's identity or motive, and it's still not clear if the suspect, who was found dead on the second floor of the CVS, died at the hands of officers or due to a self-inflicted injury. A law enforcement source tells the AP that the shooter used a long gun, and that three other weapons were found at the scene.

The DeKalb County Police Department has IDed the officer who died in the line of duty as 33-year-old David Rose, reports WXIA. "This officer responded to the call as he was trained to do, and during that incident, he received gunfire and he lost his life in this incident," said Greg Padrick, the department's interim chief, in a Friday evening presser. "He was committed to serving the community." Padrick noted that Rose left behind two children and a wife pregnant with their third.