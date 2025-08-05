Trump Creates 2028 Olympics Task Force

President Trump on Tuesday established a task force on the 2028 Olympic Games being held in Los Angeles that he said would ensure the event is "safe, seamless, and historically successful." The 2028 Games will be the first Olympics to be hosted by the US since the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah. "The LA Olympics is shaping up to be a wonderful moment for America. It's going to be incredible. It's so exciting," Trump said as he signed an executive order at the White House establishing the task force.

The executive order calls for the task force to coordinate security and planning for the Games and streamline visa processing and credentialing for the athletes, coaches, media and other visitors coming to the US, the AP reports.

LA28 president and chair Casey Wasserman said the task force "marks an important step forward in our planning efforts and reflects our shared commitment to delivering not just the biggest, but the greatest Games the world has ever seen in the summer of 2028."