Trump Creates 2028 Olympics Task Force

He says military, National Guard might be used for security at LA Games
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 5, 2025 5:41 PM CDT
Trump Is Leading 2028 Olympics Task Force
President Trump hands a signed executive order, to Casey Wasserman, chairman of LA28, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump on Tuesday established a task force on the 2028 Olympic Games being held in Los Angeles that he said would ensure the event is "safe, seamless, and historically successful." The 2028 Games will be the first Olympics to be hosted by the US since the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah. "The LA Olympics is shaping up to be a wonderful moment for America. It's going to be incredible. It's so exciting," Trump said as he signed an executive order at the White House establishing the task force.

  • The executive order calls for the task force to coordinate security and planning for the Games and streamline visa processing and credentialing for the athletes, coaches, media and other visitors coming to the US, the AP reports.
  • LA28 president and chair Casey Wasserman said the task force "marks an important step forward in our planning efforts and reflects our shared commitment to delivering not just the biggest, but the greatest Games the world has ever seen in the summer of 2028."

  • Trump will serve as chair of the task force, with Vice President JD Vance as vice chair. Other members include a number of Cabinet secretaries and administration officials.
  • At the White House event, Trump praised Gene Sykes, chair of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee board of directors, for the USOPC's move to effectively bar transgender women from competing in women's sports. "The United States will not let men steal trophies from women at the 2028 Olympics," Trump said. He questioned why he didn't hear applause from the room when he praised Sykes for it, and then received claps from some people in the room.
  • Trump also insulted Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and said the military or National Guard might be used for security, Variety reports. "We'll do anything necessary to keep the Olympics safe, including using our National Guard or military," Trump said. "I will use the National Guard or the military—this is going to be so safe—if we have to. You have a mayor who is not very competent."
  • Trump "considers it a great honor to oversee this global sporting spectacle," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, calling sports one of the president's "greatest passions."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X