Dinosaurs Had Very Different Jaws of Death

Not all giant, meat-eating dinosaurs were built to crush bones. New research reveals that while some, like T. rex, packed a powerful bite, others relied on slashing and ripping, showing there was more than one way to be a prehistoric predator. Researchers analyzed the bite strength and skull mechanics of 18 carnivorous dinosaur species, finding that massive bipeds such as spinosaurs and allosaurs had comparatively weaker bites than T. rex. Instead of crushing bone, these dinosaurs relied on techniques like slashing and ripping to dispatch their prey, according to a release .

Andrew Rowe of the University of Bristol, lead author of the study published Monday in Current Biology, notes these differences highlight how various predatory dinosaurs evolved unique solutions to the challenges of being a giant meat-eater. "There wasn't one 'best' skull design for being a predatory giant; several designs functioned perfectly well," Rowe says. The analysis used 3D imaging to compare skull biomechanics and feeding performance, showing that the lineage of tyrannosaurs developed skulls capable of delivering impressive bite forces, but other giant species took different evolutionary paths.

Interestingly, bite force did not always increase with skull size. In some cases, smaller theropods registered greater skull stress (meaning higher bite force) due to their muscle structure and bite technique. The research suggests that, rather than all giant predators competing for the same prey, dinosaur ecosystems likely featured a variety of specialized hunters. Rowe likens allosaurs' feeding habits to those of modern Komodo dragons, while tyrannosaurs' skulls were more akin to crocodiles in function, per the Independent.