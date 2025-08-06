Influencer Breaks Spine Trying Nicki Minaj Stiletto Challenge

Russia's Mariana Vasiuc says she's 'doing great' after trying to balance on a can of baby formula
Posted Aug 6, 2025 7:26 AM CDT
Here's one thing you probably shouldn't do just weeks after giving birth: Put on your high heels and try to balance on top of a tub of baby formula. Russian influencer Mariana Vasiuc didn't get that memo in her hospital discharge papers, however, and is now recovering from a broken spine after attempting to take part in the viral Nicki Minaj "stiletto challenge," per People.

  • The original challenge: The trend was jump-started by the rapper's video for her 2013 "High School," which shows her teetering by the side of a swimming pool in very high heels. For whatever reason, that clip has since inspired others to attempt to balance in similar pointy heels on top of various other objects, including a container of Spam and even two tiny bottles of nail polish.

  • Vasiuc's experience: Check out the video here from two days ago, in which the influencer—who gave birth just eight weeks ago, per the Tab—sporting a pair of black pumps, can be seen perched atop that previously mentioned baby formula can, which in turn is set atop a saucepan on the kitchen counter. As a helper lets go of Vasiuc's hand as she tries to keep her balance, she falls backward.
  • The aftermath: Vasiuc originally wrote in a caption that she'd suffered a compression flexion fracture to her spine, adding: "Irony? Karma? Or just life, which always tests our strength at the most unexpected moment." She has since deleted that, noting now that her "unsuccessfully filmed" video has made her "a popular person" and that she's "doing great."
  • Her baby: The 32-year-old also took the time to assure fans that her son was fine during her stunt. "He has two nannies and while I was filming one of them was with him," she writes.

