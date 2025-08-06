Influencer Breaks Spine Trying Nicki Minaj Stiletto Challenge

Here's one thing you probably shouldn't do just weeks after giving birth: Put on your high heels and try to balance on top of a tub of baby formula. Russian influencer Mariana Vasiuc didn't get that memo in her hospital discharge papers, however, and is now recovering from a broken spine after attempting to take part in the viral Nicki Minaj "stiletto challenge," per People.

The original challenge: The trend was jump-started by the rapper's video for her 2013 "High School," which shows her teetering by the side of a swimming pool in very high heels. For whatever reason, that clip has since inspired others to attempt to balance in similar pointy heels on top of various other objects, including a container of Spam and even two tiny bottles of nail polish.