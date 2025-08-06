China Taking Extreme Steps to Quash a Virus Outbreak

China is taking drastic measures after being hit with its largest-ever outbreak of chikungunya, a mosquito-borne virus known for causing fever and severe joint pain. The majority of the roughly 8,000 infections reported in the last month are in Foshan, a city of 10 million in Guangdong province, just north of Hong Kong. Chikungunya rarely kills, but the symptoms can linger for months, and older adults, infants, and those with health issues can have a particularly tough time. As the New York Times reports, officials are responding with a blend of old-school mobilization and high-tech tactics.

Soldiers in masks are dousing streets and parks with insecticide; residents are sprayed with mosquito repellent before entering city buildings; and drones scout out mosquito breeding grounds. On the biological front, researchers have released "elephant mosquitoes" (which prey on their smaller, virus-carrying cousins) and thousands of mosquito-eating fish into local ponds.

Homes are being inspected for standing water, with all residents instructed to spend three minutes each morning looking for it—checking "plant holders, tea trays, unfinished drinks, and roof awnings for water," per the Times. Fines of up to $1,400 are being issued to those who don't comply. In a few cases, power has been cut to households seen as obstructing prevention efforts. The effort may be working: The AP reports authorities say the new-cases count seems to be slowly declining.

The US CDC on Friday issued a Level 2 travel advisory for the region and recommended vaccinations; the US has two such vaccines available, while China has none. The Washington Post reports the CDC also flagged outbreaks in Bolivia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mayotte, Reunion, Somalia, and Sri Lanka.