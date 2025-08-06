Trump Ally Blackburn Wants a Promotion

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn announced Wednesday that she's entering the open Tennessee governor's race in 2026, setting up a primary clash with US Rep. John Rose. Blackburn's announcement makes official what had been expected for some time from the ally of President Trump, reports the AP , as she'd made no secret that she was planning on running for the position. It sets up a Republican primary clash in August 2026 against Rose, who's also a Trump backer. The two will be competing to replace GOP Gov. Bill Lee, who's hitting his limit of two consecutive four-year terms in office. Blackburn became the first woman to represent Tennessee in the US Senate. If elected, she'd be the state's first female governor as well.

Blackburn won her Senate seat in 2018 by nearly 11 percentage points over Democrat Phil Bredesen, a popular former governor. That victory marked a rightward shift from previous Republican senators who've represented the state. She then won reelection against Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson by more than 29 percentage points last November. In an opening campaign ad, Blackburn lauded Trump, promised leadership in job creation and energy production, and hit on timely right-wing themes—for example, empowering parents in education, defining "boys and girls the way God made them," and deporting immigrants in the country illegally, "whether it takes planes, trains, or starships."

Rose, who announced his bid for governor in March, likewise has voiced strong support for Trump in a state that Trump has easily won in the past three presidential elections. The president's endorsement will be highly sought in the Republican primary. Rose, a Cookeville businessman and farmer who can tap into personal wealth, lent his campaign $5 million and raised $1.1 million from donors through June.

story continues below

Because Blackburn was reelected to another six-year term last year, her Senate seat isn't at risk by running for governor. If Blackburn wins, a Senate seat opens up and Blackburn, as governor, would possibly get to appoint the temporary replacement. Rose's congressional seat is an open contest next year as well. Cito Pellegra of Arlington joins Blackburn and Rose in the GOP primary.