ICE Scraps Age Limits

ICE has scrapped its upper age limit as it pushes to hire more agents . "We are ENDING the age cap for ICE law enforcement," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X Wednesday. "Qualified candidates can now apply with no age limit." The previous age limit for new recruits was 40, or 37 for investigators, the Hill reports. The agency says its work is physically demanding. "Deportation officers and special agents must be in excellent physical condition, able to tolerate environmental stresses and have strong critical thinking skills," a recruitment page states.

Homeland Security has also lowered the recruitment age from 21, the AP reports. "We no longer have a cap on how old you can be or you can continue at age 18, sign up for ICE and join us and be a part of it," Noem told Fox & Friends on Wednesday. "We'll get you trained and ready to be equipped to go out on the streets and help protect families." She said efforts to recruit new agents have been "extremely successful," with "80,000 applicants for those 10,000 positions." A bonus for speedy deportations, however, appears to be off the table.