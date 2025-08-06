Astronaut Who Was Stuck on ISS for Months Retires

Butch Wilmore's last trip to space lasted around 275 days longer than planned
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 6, 2025 5:37 PM CDT
Astronaut Who Was Stuck on ISS for Months Retires
Astronaut Butch Wilmore is interviewed at Johnson Space Center on March 31, 2025, in Houston.   (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, file)

One of NASA's two previously stuck astronauts has retired from the space agency, less than five months after his unexpectedly long spaceflight came to an end. NASA announced Butch Wilmore's departure on Wednesday, the AP reports.

  • Wilmore and Suni Williams launched last summer as test pilots on Boeing's first astronaut flight. What should have been a weeklong trip to the International Space Station turned into a stay of more than nine months because of Boeing's malfunctioning Starliner. Starliner came back empty, and Wilmore and Williams returned to Earth in March with SpaceX.

  • Wilmore, 62, had already retired from the Navy. Williams, 59, also a retired Navy captain, is still with NASA. She joined second lady Usha Vance at Johnson Space Center in Houston earlier this week, taking part in a summer reading challenge for schoolchildren.
  • Selected as an astronaut in 2000, Wilmore logged 464 days in orbit over three missions. His final spaceflight made up nearly two-thirds of that total: 286 days.
  • "Throughout his career, Butch has exemplified the technical excellence of what is required of an astronaut," NASA's chief astronaut Joe Acaba said in a statement. "As he steps into this new chapter, that same dedication will no doubt continue to show in whatever he decides to do next."
  • "From my earliest days, I have been captivated by the marvels of creation, looking upward with an insatiable curiosity. This curiosity propelled me into the skies, and eventually to space, where the magnificence of the cosmos mirrored the glory of its creator in ways words can scarcely convey," Wilmore said. "Even as I ventured beyond Earth's limits, I remained attuned to the beauty and significance of the world below, recognizing the same intricate design evident among the stars is also woven into the fabric of life at home."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X