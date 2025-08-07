In Iran, a Rare Execution of a Nuclear Scientist

In a rare move, Iran has executed a top nuclear scientist accused of spying for Israel—exposing just how deeply foreign intelligence may have infiltrated one of the country's most sensitive programs, the New York Times reports. According to Iran's judiciary, Roozbeh Vadi worked at a sensitive nuclear facility and fed classified information to Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency. He was hanged after being convicted of espionage and of providing information that facilitated Israel's assassination of another Iranian scientist during a brief but intense conflict with Israel and the US in June, ABC News reports.

Officials say Israel's intelligence operations managed to strike deep, with targeted killings of over 40 senior Iranian officials and nuclear experts during the 12-day war in June, made possible by alleged infiltration of Iranian security systems. The execution of a scientist—regarded by many Iranians as a national hero—signals both the seriousness of the breach and Tehran's concern about espionage within its ranks.

Since the June conflict, Iranian authorities have detained hundreds on suspicion of spying or threatening security, with rights groups warning the crackdown may be aimed at silencing dissent as much as rooting out spies. Iran claims to have arrested 20 people linked to Israel and executed 10, including Vadi, on charges of espionage since the war. Vadi's case was only made public after his execution. State media aired a confession video, though rights groups question its authenticity, citing a history of coerced confessions. The judiciary says Mossad recruited Vadi online, met him multiple times in Austria, and paid him in cryptocurrency. Israel has not commented on the case.