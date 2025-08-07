Autobahn Driver Blows Limit by 124mph, Pays Mightily

A motorist was clocked driving at more than 199mph on the Autobahn west of Berlin, a record high at more than 124mph above the speed limit, German police said. The speedster, who wasn't identified, was caught while racing along the A2 highway near Burg on July 28. The driver was handed a fine of $1,043, stripped of two points from his driver's license, and banned from driving for three months, the Magdeburg police office said Tuesday. A roadside radar stand, known as an "enforcement trailer," caught the motorist in a routine check, reports the AP. A reading from its display showed "the highest record speed" of 199mph, police said.