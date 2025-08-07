David Mamet Pokes Holes in Billionaires' Escape Plans

Playwright David Mamet has a question or two for the billionaires plotting to escape to compounds in New Zealand or some such if society collapses. They'll need to hire a pilot to fly them to safety, for example, but wouldn't the pilot want to bring his family, too? Ditto for their armed guards and servants, and the plane can only hold so many. Think, too, about ground crew guiding the plane. "If staying behind meant death, what would they risk by demanding their inclusion?" he wonders in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. "What's the rich guy going to do, stop their paycheck? His plane offers the sole escape."