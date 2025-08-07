Eli Lilly's Weight Loss Pill Shows More Promise

A new daily pill from Eli Lilly has helped people shed significant weight in clinical trials, offering hope for a simpler alternative to popular injectable obesity drugs. The company is preparing to seek FDA approval for the new obesity pill called orforglipron , which it says has helped overweight or obese participants lose significant weight. In a study involving over 3,100 adults, those taking the highest dose of orforglipron lost an average of 27 pounds, or about 12% of their body weight, over 72 weeks, per the New York Times . Participants also saw improvements in cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood pressure. As with existing injectable medications, side effects were mostly digestive issues such as constipation and nausea.

Orforglipron belongs to the same GLP-1 class of drugs as Ozempic and Wegovy, which are administered via injection. Eli Lilly's own injectable offerings, Mounjaro and Zepbound, contain an additional active ingredient. However, orforglipron hasn't yet been directly compared to these rivals in terms of total weight loss, and early results suggest injections may produce greater reductions. Still, orforglipron's pill form could mean fewer production hurdles and broader global access, according to Lilly executives. While more data from the study is expected to be published later this year, the company's immediate focus is on regulatory approval. A diabetes-specific FDA application is planned for 2026. Pricing details remain under wraps until approval comes through.