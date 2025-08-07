Florida May Soon See Biggest Utility Rate Hike Ever in US

Florida Power & Light (FPL), the state's largest utility, is seeking approval for a $10 billion hike in electricity rates over the next four years—a move environmental advocates say would mark the largest utility increase ever seen in the US. The proposal, filed in February with state regulators, outlines two base rate increases in 2026 and 2027, with additional hikes planned for 2028 and 2029 to fund solar and battery storage projects, reports CBS News.

The Florida Public Service Commission, which oversees the electric industry, has hosted several hearings to gather public feedback. FPL will formally defend the plan at a hearing starting Aug. 11, after which regulators will decide whether to approve the increases.

FPL argues the extra funds are critical for grid reliability, lowering fuel costs, and diversifying energy sources. The company maintains that even with the increase, monthly customer bills would remain about 25% below the national average, rising by $10 to $20 by 2029 for typical households.