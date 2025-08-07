'It's Midnight!' Trump Celebrates His New Tariffs

President Trump's new tariffs took effect Thursday morning on dozens of countries, and this time the stock market seems unfazed, reports the Wall Street Journal. Dow futures were up about 250 points, or 0.6%, and the benchmark S&P 500 was up by a slightly higher percentage. Global stocks also were mostly higher.

Trump heralded the start of the tariffs on Truth Social. "Billions of dollars, largely from countries that have taken advantage of the United States for many years, laughing all the way, will start flowing into the USA," he wrote just before midnight. When the deadline struck, the president celebrated the moment. "It's midnight!!!" he wrote. An asterisk: The New York Times reports that tariffs have brought in $152 billion through customs collections through July, but the story also points out that more businesses are signaling they can't keep absorbing the higher cost of foreign goods and parts without raising prices. In fact, the latest inflation numbers show that appliances, clothing, and furniture already are getting more expensive.