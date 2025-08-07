23 Charged in Deadly Skyscraper Collapse

State prosecutors in Thailand have formally indicted 23 individuals and companies on charges related to a Bangkok office building that collapsed after an earthquake, killing at least 92 people. The partially built high-rise, which was to house the new State Audit Office, was the only one in Thailand to completely collapse on March 28 due to the 7.7 magnitude earthquake, which was centered in neighboring Myanmar, the AP reports. Those indicted include the lead contractors for the project: Italian-Thai Development Co. and its Chinese joint venture partner for the project, the China Railway No. 10 company.