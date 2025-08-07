Japan's Population Decline Is Accelerating

Japan's demographic crisis deepened in 2024, as government data revealed nearly a million more deaths than births—a record drop since such tracking began in 1968. The country logged just 686,061 births, the fewest since 1899, while almost 1.6 million people died. For every child born, more than two people died, marking the 16th straight year of population decline and ramping up pressure on Japan's pension and health care systems, the BBC reports.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called the situation a "quiet emergency," promising policies like free child care and more flexible working hours to help families. Despite these pledges and years of incentives—ranging from housing subsidies to paid parental leave—birth rates have remained stubbornly low. High living costs, rigid work expectations, and entrenched gender roles continue to dissuade many from having children.

Japan's population, which peaked at almost 127 million in 2009, now stands at about 124.3 million, down 0.44% from the previous year. Nearly a third of citizens are 65 or older—the world's second-highest proportion after Monaco. Meanwhile, the working-age segment has shrunk to around 60%. The consequences are visible: more towns are emptying out, and nearly four million homes have been abandoned in the last twenty years.

The number of foreign residents reached a record 3.6 million, but immigration remains a politically sensitive topic. While new visas and training programs have been introduced, Japan continues to wrestle with how to fill the gaps left by its shrinking and aging population. Even if birth rates improve, experts say any substantial demographic shift could take decades. According to government models, the population will drop 30% by 2070, but officials say "the pace of population decline is expected to slow down slightly, mainly due to the increase in international migration," CNN reports.