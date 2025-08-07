Helicopter Crashes Into Barge on Mississippi River

Two people died when a helicopter crashed into a barge in the Mississippi River near East Alton, Illinois, on Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that the two inside the aircraft were killed and that there were no other reported injuries, the AP reports. The state patrol said no one was on the barge when the crash happened. The river in the area has been closed to commercial navigation. East Alton is about 20 miles north of St. Louis.