Sorry, Ghislaine, No Dog for You

One of the perks for inmates at the Texas prison camp where Ghislaine Maxwell was moved last week is the opportunity to train service dogs. In other words, they get to play with puppies. "I absolutely love it," one inmate wrote of the program, noting it means living with and caring for a puppy 24/7, per the Daily Beast. Maxwell, however, will not be taking part. She committed crimes against the vulnerable, which prohibits her from interacting with vulnerable pups, CEO Paige Mazzoni of Canine Companions, which runs the service dog training program, tells NBC News. "We do not allow anyone whose crime involves abuse towards minors or animals—including any crime of a sexual nature" to participate.