Trump OKs Military Action on Latin American Drug Cartels

President Trump has quietly authorized the Pentagon to use military force against certain Latin American drug cartels, stepping up an already aggressive push to label these organizations as foreign terrorist threats. The directive, confirmed to the New York Times by sources familiar with internal discussions, paves the way for potential US military operations at sea and possibly on foreign land—activities traditionally handled by law enforcement.

Officials say the military is now drafting plans to target the cartels, though the move stirs significant legal questions. There's ambiguity, for instance, over whether US troops could legally kill suspected cartel members outside of sanctioned conflicts, or what rules would apply to capturing and detaining suspects. The Pentagon declined comment on the specifics, while a White House rep said that "President Trump's top priority is protecting the homeland, which is why he took the bold step to designate several cartels and gangs as foreign terrorist organizations."

Trump's campaign against the cartels has included deploying troops to the southern border and significantly expanding surveillance and drug interdiction efforts. Earlier this year, Trump even offered to send US troops to Mexico, but Mexican leader Claudia Sheinbaum said, "We can share information, but we will never accept the presence of the United States Army in our territory," per the Hill. In recent months, Trump has targeted groups like Venezuela's Cartel de los Soles—allegedly headed by President Nicolas Maduro—and designated others, such as MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, as terrorist organizations.

The administration recently doubled its reward for Maduro's capture to $50 million. "Under President Trump's leadership, Maduro will not escape justice and he will be held accountable for his despicable crimes," Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday during an announcement on the reward, per the AP. Legal experts tells the Times that labeling cartels as terrorists allows for asset freezes and to stymie travel, but it also doesn't automatically authorize military strikes. The administration appears to be exploring presidential authority to justify such action, especially citing national security threats from fentanyl trafficking.