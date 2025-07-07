Court Releases Images of Deadly Mushroom Meal

Newly released exhibits from the trial of Australian mushroom murderer Erin Patterson include photos of the meal that killed her estranged husband's parents and another relative. The Victoria Supreme Court released the exhibits, including phone records, CCTV footage, and medical documents, after Patterson was found guilty on Monday, the Guardian reports. Other photos released include the dining table where Patterson served the deadly beef Wellington dish to Don and Gail Patterson and Ian and Heather Wilkinson. Ian Wilkinson was the only survivor.

The court also released photos of a food dehydrator, which Patterson denied owning, and images of her taking it to a dump. Prosecutors said her fingerprints, and traces of poisonous death cap mushrooms, were found on the dehydrator, the BBC reports. Patterson, who claimed she had never foraged for mushrooms, said she had accidentally bought the deadly mushrooms at an Asian grocery store in Melbourne that she couldn't remember the name of. Her defense later said she had an innocent interest in wild mushrooms. The evidence released Monday shows that she searched for death cap mushroom sightings on the iNaturalist database and traveled to both locations where residents had reported sightings.

The exhibits also include medical records and CCTV footage from a hospital Patterson visited two days after the meal, when her husband's relatives were fighting for their lives. Prosecutors said Patterson didn't eat the meal and was faking symptoms of mushroom poisoning, the Age reports. She left just five minutes after she was told she may have been exposed to death cap mushrooms, discharging herself from the hospital against the advice of concerned doctors. The court also released social media chats showing tensions between Patterson and her husband. In one message, she told him it was "really disappointing" that he couldn't come to the "special lunch" she had prepared and said she hoped he would reconsider.