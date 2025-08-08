Cockatoos Have Dozens of Dance Moves at Their Disposal

Think you've got better moves than a parrot? New research suggests you may want to reassess that. A study published in PLOS One has catalogued 30 distinct dance moves performed by cockatoos, with 17 of them never previously documented. The findings come from analyses of 45 online videos that detailed the actions of six cockatoos at Australia's Wagga Wagga Zoo, an expansion on scientific research into the topic that's been going on since at least 2009, per Smithsonian .

Cockatoos are already known for their intelligence—some can operate drinking fountains or even dunk food in water to change its texture—but the dancing find adds to the narrative on their capabilities. "Dance behavior is more varied and complex than previously thought," says lead author Natasha Lubke of Charles Sturt University in a statement, adding that the research "supports the anecdotal belief that these parrots can experience pleasure and enjoy dancing."

At least 10 of the world's 21 cockatoo species have been caught on camera dancing. The most common dance move that researchers found in this latest research? The downward head bob, which showed up in half of all the observed routines. Other popular moves included a gentler "headbang," seen in about 20% of dances.

story continues below

Interestingly, researchers found that the cockatoos would dance to music, podcasts, or even silence. One bird performed 257 moves in a 20-minute session to Avicii's "The Nights" on a loop. While some moves resemble courtship displays, the birds seem to dance even without an audience of potential mates. Theories range from the birds imitating humans to simply engaging in play. Lubke leans toward the latter, noting that the behavior appears spontaneous and related to positive emotions.